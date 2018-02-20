A B.C. man has pleaded guilty to murdering his mother on the Sunshine Coast three years ago.

Denise "Esme" Lachance, 67, was found dead at a home in Sechelt, B.C., on Oct. 1, 2014.

RCMP arrested her son, Donovan Penner, shortly after and he was charged with second-degree murder.

The 47-year-old pleaded guilty on Monday, a week after his trial started.

A statement from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed the plea.

"It is important to acknowledge the efforts of our IHIT investigators, the support from the Sunshine Coast RCMP and the partnership with crown counsel," said Cpl. Frank Jang.

"It is IHIT's sincere hope that this will bring some closure to the family and friends of Ms. Lachance."

Penner is expected to be sentenced on Monday.