All but one of the homes in the path of a potential dam failure will soon vanish from a West Coast Vancouver Island community and popular surfing destination.

The cluster of empty and decaying buildings stands below the Jordan River diversion dam.

Photographer Nellie Hawthorn described the abandoned area of Jordan River as "a modern ghost town" with few traces of the people who made their lives there until recently. (Nellie Hawthorn)

In May 2016, BC Hydro purchased the homes of all but one hold out below the dam.

The area was declared the most seismic-prone area in B.C. and possibly even in Canada in 2014.

Graffiti marks the walls of some empty homes left open to the elements in Jordan River. (Nellie Hawthorn)

BC Hydro spokesman Ted Olynyk said the vacant houses are scheduled for demolition in late March and the area will be reseeded with grass.

"We did a study of all the facilities to see what would happen in a seismic event," Olnyk said.

Greenery invades one vacant home below the dam. (Nellie Hawthorn)

While Jordan River is one of the strongest dams, he said, "it was built in the wrong location, knowing what we know now."

"Because of the Cascadia (subduction) zone it's proven to be in the worst location possible," Olnyk said. "There's no other dam built so close to such a large earthquake area."