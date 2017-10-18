For the second time, Ottawa-based advocacy group Democracy Watch is appealing a decision not to review two rulings from B.C.'s conflict commissioner involving former Premier Christy Clark.

In May 2016, conflict commissioner Paul Fraser ruled exclusive fundraisers and a stipend paid to the former premier by the B.C. Liberal Party were not conflicts.

In August 2016, Clark was cleared on conflict of interest allegations connected to party fundraising events for the second time.

In January, Democracy Watch petitioned B.C.'s Supreme Court to set aside the provincial conflict commissioner's decisions.

The organization also asked that the court find Fraser shouldn't have been involved in the decisions at all, due to potential bias, as his son worked for the provincial government.

But later that month, the B.C. Supreme Court decided it wouldn't hear a challenge against the two rulings.

Justice Kenneth Affleck ruled no court challenges of Fraser's decisions would be allowed because they are protected by legislative privilege and are consequently "unreviewable."

On Wednesday, the advocacy group will appear in the B.C. Court of Appeal to challenge that ruling.