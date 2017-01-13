A new program at a Vancouver Island hospital is proving that dolls aren't just for children's playtime.

The Saanich Peninsula Hospital is using seven lifelike dolls to provide comfort and love therapy to dementia patients.

"Using dolls with people with dementia seems to comfort them," said Jennifer Ware, a nurse in the dementia care ward. "Even when you have dementia you don't lose that ability to love others. You don't lose the ability to touch and feel."

The dolls are weighted, and even smell like baby powder to mimic real infants.

Renn Bibeau is with the Saanich Peninsula Hospital Foundation said she's amazed when watching how patients interact with the model babies.

"There was this woman ... just kind of sitting in her chair not responding to any conversation or anything. Jennifer came over and brought the doll to her. She opened her eyes and a smile cracked across her face. It was amazing to see. It's so simple, it's a doll ... but it produces such amazing results."

A patient in the dementia care ward at Saanich Peninsula Hospital rocks a baby doll. (Saanich Peninsula Hospital Foundation)

But, doll therapy goes beyond simply providing comfort to patients.

Bibeau says it can also alleviate some dementia symptoms while coincidentally reducing patients' use of antipsychotic medications.