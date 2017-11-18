Four cars were destroyed and a family was forced out of their home overnight, after a string of suspicious car fires in Delta.

Crews responded to a car on fire in the carport of a house on 72 Avenue near 116 Street just after 4 a.m.

The family of four was able to escape the home before flames lapped up onto the building.

Video taken of the fire shows the family's car engulfed in flames. (Hemant Lal)

I heard a big bang," said Hemant Lal, who lives right across the street. "I opened my blinds, I saw a big fire in my neighbours house there."

Lal said he became scared when he saw the fire was burning right underneath the children's bedroom.

"It scares the heck out of you," he said. "I don't see what people get out of doing something like this."

Crews were able to get the fire under control quickly, but the house has damage and the family won't be able to return for some time.

Hemant Lal said police will be looking at his surveillance video from cameras installed on his house. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Fourth car fire within hours

Firefighters were also called to an earlier report of three cars on fire on Minster Road, just minutes away.

Those fires didn't reach the home, but completely burned through three vehicles.

Delta Fire Battalion Chief Neil Schuster said the fires are suspicious and kept crews busy.

"You deal with what you have at the time," he said. "Obviously with resources ... we're able to move crews around to make sure that all areas are covered."

Schuster said the incidents are under investigation. It's unknown if they are connected.