A Delta secondary student is in police custody after carrying a starter pistol to school.

Police responded to a call from staff at Sands Secondary School just after 10 a.m. Thursday. Staff told police they were worried a student had brought a weapon to campus.

The school was placed under a code yellow while officers located the student, according to Delta police. The code allows school activities to carry on as normal but prohibits outside activities and unauthorized visitors.

"The situation involved a dispute between students," said Cris Leykauf, a spokesperson for the Delta police.

"The student in question apparently felt threatened and decided to carry the starter pistol as a deterrent," said Leykauf.

According to Leykauf, the student was not actively threatening others with the pistol.

Police located the student carrying the starter pistol and the code yellow was lifted by 10:45 a.m.