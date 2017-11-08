A teenager was seriously injured in a stabbing outside an arena in Delta, B.C., Tuesday night.

No arrests have been made after the attack was reported at around 8:35 p.m. near the Sungod Recreation Centre, according to Delta police spokesperson Sharlene Brooks.

"At this point, we have more questions than we do answers," Brooks told CBC News.

The male victim was transported to hospital, but the extent of his injuries is not yet known.

Brooks said officers will be working on the investigation through the night.