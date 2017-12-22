Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect who may have been involved in an attempted arson in Delta Friday morning.

Delta Police say an officer on patrol in the 8300 block of Scott Road spotted a fire just after 7 a.m. at an apartment building.

Police say it appeared the fire was deliberately set. The building has 12 apartment units and there is a furniture store located on the main floor.

The damage appeared to be isolated to the business and the exterior of the building.

All residents made it out of their homes safely, there were no injuries, and the fire was quickly extinguished, police said. Residents have since been permitted to return to their suites.

Police are now looking for possible witnesses and anyone who may be able to help identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Delta Police at 604-946-4411. Or you can provide an anonymous TIP by calling the Crime Stoppers 24/7 tip line at 1-800-222-8477.