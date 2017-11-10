Delta police say an officer saved the life of a drug-impaired driver who'd been pulled over for erratic driving.

Police say the driver told the officer he'd worked a long day and was simply tired and on his way home when he was pulled over.

But after the officer processed a ticket and returned to the car, he found the driver slumped over the wheel and displaying signs of an overdose.

Delta police say the situation could have ended in tragedy on multiple levels but fortunately the officer was able to administer naloxone to the driver, who was taken to hospital.