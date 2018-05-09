Delta Police issue sketch of sex assault suspect
Police have created a composite of sketch of a suspect wanted in relation to an April 12 sex assault in North Delta.
Police believe suspect assaulted woman in North Delta April 12
Delta Police have released a sketch of a suspect wanted in relation to a sexual assault which took place in North Delta on April 12.
A woman had been dropped off by a friend near Sunbury Park. She was following the path through the park when she was approached from behind and sexually assaulted between 12:30 and 1 a.m. PT.
Police were able to put together a composite sketch after conducting witness and victim interviews and forensic work in the area.
They say they have stepped up police presence in the park.
Police describe the suspect as:
- A Caucasian male.
- Approximately 35 years old.
- Five feet ten inches tall.
- Having short, brown hair and a full beard.
- Medium build with a thin face.
- Wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.