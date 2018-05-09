Skip to Main Content
Delta Police issue sketch of sex assault suspect

Delta Police issue sketch of sex assault suspect

Police have created a composite of sketch of a suspect wanted in relation to an April 12 sex assault in North Delta.

Police believe suspect assaulted woman in North Delta April 12

CBC News ·
A composite drawing of the suspect in an April 12 sex assault in North Delta. (Submitted by Delta Police)

Delta Police have released a sketch of a suspect wanted in relation to a sexual assault which took place in North Delta on April 12.

A woman had been dropped off by a friend near Sunbury Park. She was following the path through the park when she was approached from behind and sexually assaulted between 12:30 and 1 a.m. PT.

Police were able to put together a composite sketch after conducting witness and victim interviews and forensic work in the area.

They say they have stepped up police presence in the park.

Police describe the suspect as:

  • A Caucasian male.
  • Approximately 35 years old.
  • Five feet ten inches tall.
  • Having short, brown hair and a full beard.
  • Medium build with a thin face.
  • Wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.
