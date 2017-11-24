A roundabout in the 11600 block of 82 Ave in Delta, where a teenager was allegedly grabbed on her way to school on Thursday. (Google Streetview)

Police are looking for witnesses after a stranger allegedly grabbed a 14-year-old girl as she was walking to school in Delta on Thursday morning.

The student was in the 11600 block of 82 Avenue when the suspect came up behind her and grabbed her around the waist around 8 a.m. PT, according to a statement.

She was able to get away and run to school, where she told staff what had happened.

Police said she wasn't hurt.

The suspect is described as a slim white man in his 60s, of average height.

He was wearing a black jacket, white T-shirt with jeans a flip-flops.

Police said he was holding a paper bag with alcohol inside when the alleged assault happened.

Anyone with information or potential video of the incident or the surrounding area is asking to call police at (604) 946-4411.

Delta police and the Delta School District had the following tips for parents and children walking to school: