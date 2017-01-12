Eight Delta police vehicles are now equipped with GPS dart technology that allows officers to launch a tracking projectile onto a supect vehicle that fails to stop.

According to spokeswoman Sharlene Brooks, more than 70 vehicles tried to evade Delta police last year.

"We really knew that we needed to have some additional tools in order to capture the offenders while mitigating risk to the general public because we know through experience there's inherent risk involved when you're engaged in a pursuit," said Brooks.

Brooks said the police department is the first in Canada to use the StarChase Pursuit Management Technology.

An example of the vehicle mounted compressed air launcher. The GPS tracking projectiles are launched from the front of a police vehicle. (Delta Police)

The dart is placed inside a compartment on the grill of the police vehicle and can be activated from inside the police cruiser.

Once launched, it attaches to the rear bumper or plate of an offending vehicle and the officer is able to track it through a GPS system.

The first deployment of the GPS dart occurred on Wednesday evening when an officer spotted a vehicle driving erratically and failing to stop.

"He [the officer] activated the emergency equipment and launched the dart," said Brooks.

The driver eventually stopped and violation tickets were issued.

"Everything worked as it should."

Brooks said there are no plans to expand the use of the system until the force can see how well it works.

The Delta Police Foundation funded the project.