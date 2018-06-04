Alcohol suspected in Delta highway crash that killed 19-year-old woman

A 19-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle in Delta, B.C., on Saturday night, as she and another woman looked through the trunk of their car.

Police say the Honda the women had been travelling in had stopped in a bus pullout on Highway 17A just north of Ladner Trunk Road when it was hit by a white Jeep just after 10 p.m. PT.

It's suspected that alcohol was involved in the accident, said Sgt. Lorne Lecker of the Deas Island Traffic Service.

Two women were behind the Honda when it was struck.

"They did what they should have done. They pulled over to the side of the road off the travelled portion. They were going through the trunk of the car to locate an item," said Lecker​.

Tow truck crews prepare to remove one of the vehicles from the accident scene. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

The other woman, who was helping look through the trunk, was injured and was treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The middle-aged man driving the Jeep cooperated with police at the scene and was taken in for further questioning, said Lecker.

Debris from the crash littered the intersection of Highway 17A and Ladner Trunk Road, which was closed until 3 a.m. PT Sunday while forensic teams investigated the scene.

Police are still searching for witnesses who may have seen exactly how the accident happened. Anybody with information is asked to call Deas Island Traffic Services at 778-290-2400.