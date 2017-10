One person is dead after a head-on collision between an SUV and a waste disposal truck in Delta on Thursday.

The crash happened at about 12:10 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the Nordel Way overpass at Highway 91, according to a police news release.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have released very few details about the crash, but police were advising local residents and commuters to avoid the area during afternoon rush hour.