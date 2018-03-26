RCMP seek witnesses for multi-vehicle collision in Delta

Police are seeking witnesses to an accident involving three vehicles Sunday afternoon on Highway 99 in Delta which closed the northbound lanes for more than six hours.

The collision occurred just before 4:30 p.m. PT at the intersection of Highway 99 and 17.

RCMP say witnesses reported that an older model, grey Volkswagen Golf, collided head-on with a northbound, grey Toyota Rav 4, just south of the Highway 17 overpass in Delta, B.C.

A third vehicle, a grey Honda Pilot, was also involved in the collision.

One driver, a 26-year-old man from Vancouver in the Volkswagen, suffered life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Toyota Rav 4, suffered some injuries, although the extent of the injuries are unknown at this time. The car's 19-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries, according to police.

All were transported by ambulance to local area hospitals.

The driver and passenger of the Honda Pilot suffered minor injuries. They were treated and released at the scene.

RCMP are asking anyone who was a witness to the collision and have not already spoken to police to contact Deas Island Traffic Services at 778-290-2400 and refer to file number 2018-949.