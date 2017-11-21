The company behind the proposal for a new casino and entertainment centre in Delta has submitted its application to the city.

Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Ltd. wants to build a casino, five storey hotel with 116 rooms, meeting facilities and several restaurants at the Delta Town and Country Inn site in Ladner.

The company's draft proposal includes a request for 600 slot machines and 24 gaming tables, but the B.C. Lottery Corporation says those numbers are flexible.

"We must do our due diligence to determine the appropriate gaming device count and product mix for any proposed new facility," BCLC vice president of casino and community gaming Brad Desmarais wrote in a letter to the mayor.

"Accordingly, BCLC may conclude the appropriate number of games for the proposed Delta facility varies from the number noted in Gateway's initial draft development plans."

Feedback wanted

Mayor Lois Jackson says it's still early in the process and council will need to hear feedback from residents before any decisions are made.

"There's a lot of consultation that's required," she said.

"We're standing down, of course, as a council and as a city until all of that process has been completed."

A series of public meetings will begin later this month.

The city will be doing mail-outs and advertising in local media to let residents know about the dates and times.