The City of Cranbrook, B.C., has voted to proceed with another deer cull, but not without some heated words targeted at the province for "ignoring" the problem of aggressive urban deer.

The mayor and local councillors agreed earlier this week it's an ineffective way to reduce urban deer populations, but determined the municipality has no other choice.

"We're sitting here expected to make these tough decisions and it's the province. It's their problem and they're ignoring it," said Mayor Lee Pratt.

"We feel they're resisting the real solution and just passing the responsibility on to the municipalities."

The mayor said a recent count of urban deer found roughly 140 of the animals within city limits, a number that continues to increase.

'Humans are being physically attacked'

He said the only option available to city council is to annually apply for provincial permits to capture and euthanize local deer and share the cost with the province.

It's a controversial solution that councillors described as "unsuccessful" and "ineffective."

Councillors also noted aggressive human-deer encounters, deer attacks involving pets, frequent car accidents involving deer and multiple complaints to city staff.

"This year we've had at least one individual who was seriously mauled by a deer and hospitalized," said Coun. Ron Popoff.

"It's a real threat. Humans are being physically attacked and harmed."

The province manages deer in the wild while urban deer are a municipal responsibility. (CBC)

Coun. Wesly Graham said the province needs to "step up to the plate."

"At the end of the day, they are the province's deer. [Provincial officials] need to develop a strategy to address a problem and not put our city staff and councillors in harm's way with abusive emails, confrontations with people and protests," he said.

Other methods being tested

When asked about the city's frustration, Jeff Morgan, manager of fish and wildlife policy with the Natural Resources Ministry, said the province recognizes its responsibility and works to find a balance between managing wildlife and addressing the needs of citizens.

"The current approach is to allow those communities to decide for themselves what their objectives are," Morgan said.

He said relocation and fertility control are being tested in trials, but an online fact sheet says biologists have reservations about each method.

The fact sheet also states the province manages deer in the wild while urban deer are managed by municipalities.

The mayor is encouraging residents to contact their MLA and demand a change.

"Get ahold of our province ... and let it be known that it's their problem. I'm tired of taking the flak for it."

With files from CBC's Radio West.