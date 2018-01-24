The snowboarder who died at Mount Washington ski resort on Vancouver Island Monday has been identified by a GoFundMe page as 27-year-old Stewart Elhorn from Campbell River.

Elhorn is described as a loving family man who 'leaves behind his fiance Alisha and 4-year-old son Benjamin, who was truly the apple of his eye.'

The GoFundMe page said Elhorn was an experienced logger and sole provider for his family. His fiance Alisha is a full-time nursing student.

Elhorn's aunt Krista Brown created the page, writing 'We are devastated by the tragic, unexpected loss.'

Sheila Rivers, Mt. Washington's marketing manager, said Elhorn was inside the resort's boundaries, but was found in a treed area not actively groomed by resort staff.

B.C. Coroners Service spokesperson Andy Watson said the investigation is still in its early stages, and that it's too early to speculate on the cause of the man's death.

The death came a day after a massive snowfall closed the resort. The coroners service says it's the second skiing-related fatality at the resort in 10 years.

With files from Matt Meuse