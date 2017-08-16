Filming of Deadpool 2 resumed Wednesday in Vancouver, two days after stuntwoman SJ Harris was killed on set.

Harris, 40, was performing an motorcycle action sequence when she lost control and crashed through a window in the Shaw Tower near Jack Pool Plaza.

According to witnesses, Harris had performed the stunt successfully several times before crashing.

A motorcycle lies on the ground after the crash just across from Jack Poole Plaza. (Don Marce/CBC)

WorkSafeBC and the Coroners Service of B.C. continue to investigate her death.

Harris, who is from New York City, was the first African-American female professional road racer.

Deadpool 2, which stars Vancouver native Ryan Reynolds, was her first job as a stunt woman.

Production for the movie has moved locations to under the Granville Street Bridge.