Filming of Deadpool 2 resumed Wednesday in Vancouver, two days after stuntwoman SJ Harris was killed on set.
Harris, 40, was performing an motorcycle action sequence when she lost control and crashed through a window in the Shaw Tower near Jack Pool Plaza.
According to witnesses, Harris had performed the stunt successfully several times before crashing.
WorkSafeBC and the Coroners Service of B.C. continue to investigate her death.
Harris, who is from New York City, was the first African-American female professional road racer.
Deadpool 2, which stars Vancouver native Ryan Reynolds, was her first job as a stunt woman.
Production for the movie has moved locations to under the Granville Street Bridge.
