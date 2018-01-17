Two deadly crashes in one day on icy North Okanagan highways

A 32-year-old man from Nelson, B.C., was killed in a crash on Highway 97 in the North Okanagan Tuesday night, the second fatal collision in the area in just one day.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP said the crash happened around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 97, south of Westwold, a small community between Kamloops and Vernon.

Police said the crash involved two compact cars. The driver of one of the vehicles died as a result of the collision, while the other was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

"At the time of the collision, road conditions were poor and may have been a factor, however the North Okanagan Traffic Services has assumed lead in the investigation and the cause of the collision is still yet to be determined," said Const. Kelly Brett.

The highway was closed for approximately five hours, but has since reopened.

Earlier Tuesday, one person was killed when an SUV collided with a tractor-trailer on Highway 97A near Vernon.

RCMP said freezing rain and slippery road conditions may have been a factor in that crash.

So far, neither victim has been identified.