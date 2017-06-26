Just days before they face a historic defeat in the legislature, the B.C. Liberals are challenging the NDP and Greens to pass a bill to ban corporate and union donations from provincial politics.

But Finance Minister Mike de Jong says he believes his party will still lose an upcoming confidence vote before the campaign finance reform bill ever becomes legislation.

"It's being tabled at a time where there's every prospect that the government is in its last days," said de Jong to reporters on Monday morning, hours before the bill is expected to be tabled in the legislature.

"There is a possibility, with a parliament configured this one is, that we could be into an election at any point, and the sooner the new rules are in place, the sooner they can be understood."

De Jong wouldn't comment on the details of the bill before it's tabled in the legislature, but in last week's throne speech, the government made the following commitments:

Banning corporate, union, and third party donations, including donations in kind, to political parties.

Imposing a maximum donation limit for individuals.

Banning donations from outside B.C. to political parties.

Banning funding to a provincial parties from federal parties.

Restricting third-party spending.

Banning loans to parties except from Canadian chartered banks or credit unions

​De Jong said that different provisions of the bill would take effect at different times, but that the most significant part could be in place quickly.

"The notion that there would be a ban on corporate and union donations, it is hoped and intended and drafted in a way that they could take place immediately," he said.

"There seems to a convergence of opinion in favour of doing this. Candidly, this government has been told repeatedly by the opposition that it's something that can be done in a day, that they're willing to do it in a day. So okay, let's test that proposition."

The bill would need either the NDP or Green Party to support it before the non-confidence vote expected in the legislature later this week.

Greens rule out support

Green Party leader Andrew Weaver, who indicated last week he may support such a bill from the Liberals issued a statement early Monday afternoon saying he would not be supporting any government bills before a confidence vote.

"In light of our existing accord, until confidence has been tested, it would not be appropriate for us to consider debate on government bills. We will be pleased to work with both parties on legislation to ban big money after the confidence of the House is tested,"said Weaver in a statement.

"For 16 years, the Liberals have had the opportunity to reform our outrageously lax campaign finance laws, which have been subject to international scrutiny. For 16 years they have failed to act while continuing to accept millions in corporate donations.

Jersey hanging in @Mike_de_Jong's office. The jersey is so two weeks ago. #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/M74jWOuUFx — @richardzussman

Confidence vote must happened by Thursday evening

De Jong's comments come on the first day of what could be the B.C. Liberal Party's last week in power after 16 years of governing the province.

Later today, the NDP will introduce a confidence motion as an amendment to the throne speech debate. Along with the Green Party, who have agreed to support the motion, the two parties have 44 MLAs, compared to 43 for the Liberals.

Because of the rules of the legislature, it won't be debated until Wednesday unless unanimous consent is granted by all MLAs, which is unlikely to happen.

A vote on the amendment must take place by the end of Thursday, and de Jong says his party is aware at the math in front of them.

"I have heard nothing to indicate that the two opposition parties are suddenly going to side with the government. If the numbers stay the same, there will be a declaration of lack of confidence," he said.

De Jong also said he expects to give an update on the province's financial situation at some point before the confidence vote.