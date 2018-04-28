Day of Mourning for killed or seriously injured workers observed in Vancouver

Family members will be joined by workers, unions, employers and labour councils at an event in Vancouver today to remember workers killed or seriously injured on the job.

A ceremony marking the national Day of Mourning is being held in Vancouver today but WorkSafeBC and the B.C. Federation of Labour say events are planned in municipalities across the province, as well as around the country.

The Vancouver memorial, at Jack Poole Plaza began at 11:45, but launched nearly two hours earlier with the lighting of the Olympic Cauldron at 10 a.m..

WorkSafe BC says there were 158 work-related deaths in the province last year — 87 caused by occupational diseases mainly linked to exposure to asbestos decades ago, and 71 from traumatic injuries.