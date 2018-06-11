12-year-old drowned after being sucked into drain pipe in man-made lake, coroner finds

A 12-year-old girl drowned after her legs were sucked into a drain pipe whose cover had been removed by several children playing in Dawson Creek's man-made Rotary Lake, the B.C. Coroners Service has found.

The girl, who has been identified by her parents as Beverly Park, was playing in the popular swimming hole on the afternoon of Aug. 13, 2016.

According to the report signed by B.C. Coroner Adele Lambert, she and several other children were able to remove the bolts holding a cover over a drainage pipe at the bottom of the man-made lake. The cover was also removed, and Park's legs were trapped by the suction.

Two adults tried to pull her out of the water, but weren't able to do so until the suction could be turned off.

She was transported to hospital in Vancouver, where she died on Aug. 16.

Lake drained, multiple hazards found

After the incident, Rotary Lake was drained and Northern Health inspectors identified numerous hazards including poor water clarity and inadequate safety and first aid equipment.

Dawson Creek's Rotary Lake has been closed since a 2016 drowning death. (Rotary Lake Preservation Society)

They have recommended the facility not be reopened without significant upgrades, which would cost approximately $500,000, plus an additional $150,000 a year for staff and maintenance, according to city staff.

Both Northern Health and the coroners service point out this is the second death at the facility, following the drowning of a four-year-old in 1994.

Future uncertain

Rotary Lake has been a popular summer gathering place since its construction in the early 1960s, providing a free outdoor activity within Dawson Creek's city limits.

In 1989 it was granted a special exemption from the rules governing pools and hot tubs in the province, allowing it to be used without lifeguards or regular safety inspections from Northern Health.

Northern Health ordered the exemption removed and the lake has sat empty since.

Brandie Park speaks at a public meeting about man-made Rotary Lake in Dawson Creek, B.C. Park's 12-year-old daughter died in 2016 after being caught under the water for several minutes. (City of Dawson Creek)

In May, the City of Dawson Creek held a public meeting to discuss the future of Rotary Lake.

Dawson Creek Mayor Dale Bumstead said given the importance the facility holds to many people, as well as the high cost associated with reopening it, council wants to receive a wide range of feedback before deciding how to proceed.

"It is the residents of Dawson Creek and the business community that are paying the taxes to operate and provide this service, and we want to engage them first," he said.