Dawson Creek RCMP say three people were kidnapped and held for several days at a rural property in the area.

In a release, police say two of the three people escaped on their own accord and told them a third person was still being held.

An emergency response team was deployed to the residence Saturday morning where a third victim was rescued.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said she had not been told of any possible motive for the alleged crimes. She said no arrests have been made and no charges have been recommended.

"It is an ongoing and fluid investigation," she said.

Police say the three victims received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

They say there is no further risk to the public.