The City of Dawson Creek has discovered that residents of a rural neighbourhood have been expanding their property into a public park for years.

Bylaw officers received a complaint from the Willowview Drive neighbourhood near Chamberlain Nature Park.

When they arrived they discovered a retaining wall and fire pit being constructed, as well as over 30 other potential "trespasses" including a basketball net, sheds, a tree house and flower gardens.

City planner Alex Wallace says the area is an environmentally sensitive nature reserve and the unapproved additions can have a negative effect on the vegetation and creek in the park.

The retaining wall that prompted the complaint is being built by Laurie Stevens.

She said she thought the construction was on her property and that people have been building in the area for decades.

Stevens says she began building a nature wall out of fear flooding would erode her property. She's asking the city to allow her to complete the wall and resod the land at her own expense. (City of Dawson Creek)

"There was a marker that had been there when I purchased the property that I assumed was a correct marker," she said.

"It turned out I was wrong, so inadvertently I made a mistake."

She hired a crew to build the wall after flooding in 2016 brought creek waters within feet of her home, prompting concerns about erosion.

She also added a wheelchair accessible fire pit to be used by her daughter and members of the public in an area that had previously been a compost pile.

"I didn't consider my project to be setting a precedent, I considered it to be the accepted norm for this area," she said.

Development is not allowed in Chamberlain Nature Park because it was designated to be a nature reserve in 2002, but residents had already been using it as a public space. (City of Dawson Creek)

Stevens says when she moved in 22 years ago, the practice of building into the public land had already been well established.

People mow the grass, plant gardens and build play structures.

"There's 34 or more landowners that have adopted the park," she said. "Nobody has ever objected, they're just beautifying the park."

The recommendation before council is to survey property lines and remove any structures in the parkland within two years.

Aerial surveys indicate up to 33 structures have been built by people living near the Chamberlain Nature Reserve. (City of Dawson Creek)

Other options include allowing the structures to stay indefinitely, or entering into a short-term agreement allowing the structures to stay but reserving the right to remove them at any time.

The report warns choosing these options could set an undesirable precedent for the rest of the city.

Stevens said she's sure council will act fairly, and hopes a compromise can be reached.

"I'm really kind of concerned that because of one person reporting it that all my neighbours are going to have to suffer."

