A registered nurse has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography after B.C. investigators discovered his "extensive" collection of criminal videos and photos in Victoria.

David Stallcup — then known as David Robert — was first investigated by the Victoria Police Department's Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) officer in June 2014.

In early 2015, Victoria police found nearly 800 videos and more than 27,000 photos of child pornography in Stallcup's possession.

It was one of the largest collections the ICE investigator "had ever seen," according to a police statement.

Extradition to Canada

An arrest warrant for Stallcup was issued in April of that year, but it was discovered that he was in an Oregon state jail under David Robert false name.

He was extradited to Canada to face charges related to the Victoria case in November 2016. He pleaded guilty the next month and is currently in police custody pending sentencing.

Officials say Stallcup, a U.S. resident, had assumed several false identities for more than a decade as he evaded U.S. authorities for other offences.

Under the name Robert, he was certified as a registered nurse in the Northwest Territories and had worked at a "local facility" in Victoria before his arrest.

