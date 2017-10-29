Pitt Meadows Mayor John Becker says Councillor David Murray has resigned from city council.

Murray was convicted of sexual assault last week and pressure was growing for the politician to give up his seat.

Becker says he asked to meet with Murray over the issue. They met Sunday and Becker said he asked for Murray's resignation.

"It was the right thing to do for the city," Becker said.

On his Facebook account, Becker said a meeting will take place Monday morning to finalize the resignation.

Murray was convicted of sexual assault in Port Coquitlam provincial court Oct. 25. A charge of sexual interference was previously stayed by the Crown.

The sexual assault, which took place nearly 25 years ago, involved a young person whose identity is protected by a publication ban

Court documents say the incidents took place between January and December of 1992.

