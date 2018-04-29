The body of a missing Irish Gaelic footballer found near Kinbasket Lake

The body of an Irish 26-year-old who never resurfaced after jumping off a bridge into Beaver Creek near Kinbasket Lake, has been recovered, according to Irish news reports and his former Gaelic football club.

David Gavin of Castlebar, County Mayo, in Ireland had been in Canada for just a few months before he dove from a bridge and disappeared June 30, 2017 near Kinbasket Lake, a reservoir on the Columbia River.

David Gavin hailed from the small town of Breaffy in County Mayo, Ireland. (ISSC Vancouver)

At the time he was on his way from Calgary to Vancouver on Friday for a Gaelic football championship when he and three other members of the team stopped at Kinbasket Lake Resort — 166 kilometres north of Revelstoke — and decided to take a swim.

Gavin jumped from the bridge over Beaver Creek at around 3:30 p.m.PT, but failed to resurface.

At the time, his Vancouver men's Gaelic football team members expressed devastation saying they were "heartbroken" by the loss of the small-town Irish athlete, popular with teammates.

The body of the young man was reported found Saturday night by a search team that included specially-trained Irish divers according to Irish media reports.

The RCMP search had been called off last July, and his family had travelled from Ireland, in the hope of finding their beloved son.

On Twitter, Gavin's former Gaelic football club, Breaffy GAA, posted about the discovery of his body.

David Gavin had been working for Telus in Vancouver before his disappearance. (LinkedIn)

"It is (with) great relief and a lot of sadness that David Gavin's remains have been recovered," the post said.

Reduced water levels in the lake allowed divers to resume the search.

Gavin had been working as a business analyst for Telus after moving to Canada with his long-time girlfriend.

"He was a superb player for us, but he was just a really nice guy as a person. He was very warm, he was very friendly — extremely popular," former teammate, Tadhg Egan told CBC after he had disappeared.