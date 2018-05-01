Vancouver-Point Grey MLA David Eby has cancelled an upcoming town hall on the new school tax after a planned protest prompted security concerns around the event.

The increased tax, announced as part of the NDP's 2018 budget, would affect properties valued at more than $3 million. Eby says the increase would generate around $200 million in funding for the education system, particularly for seismic upgrades.

The move has been controversial in Eby's constituency, with some homeowners arguing the tax is unfair.

Protesters urged to attend

In a statement, Eby, who is also B.C.'s attorney general, said he had hoped the event could have been an opportunity for a community discussion about the school tax.

However, he said two real estate agencies encouraged non-constituents and people without tickets to attend, and then a subsequent letter distributed by the B.C. Liberals did the same.

He also said the staff at his office had been subject to verbal abuse.

Point Grey is home to some of Vancouver's most expensive properties. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

"People were opening the door and shouting at my staff and calling up the [constituency] office and yelling at my staff and so on. We're vulnerable at that point," Eby said.

"We pressed on ... but the tactics of the opponent groups ramped up."

After a protest was scheduled an hour-and-a-half before the event, Eby said they would no longer be able to secure the venue and "could not ensure safety." He postponed the event.

Eby said this marks the first time in his career he has had to take such an action.

'Utterly unfair'

Jonathan Rubenstein, a semi-retired homeowner from Shaughnessy, says his property — which is valued at $6.3 million — is not a financial asset that should be taxed by the government.

Listen to Jonathan Rubenstein's interview with host Stephen Quinn on CBC's The Early Edition:

The province wants to hike the school tax for people who own homes valued over $3 million, but homeowner Jonathan Rubenstein who would be subject to the tax says it's unfair. 6:57

"I love my neighbourhood and it's utterly unfair to look at my house as a financial asset. I don't want to sell it and it scares me to think that I might have to. But the government is telling me they're going to tax me fairly heavily and maybe drive me out of my house," Rubenstein said.

Rubenstein says many of the people who live in these highly valued houses might not have the liquid income to keep up with the tax increases.

Instead, he suggested increasing the tax for high-income earners as a way of generating education funding.

