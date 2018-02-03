RCMP are still looking for information in the disappearance of a 20-year-old Prince George man who was last seen two weeks ago.

David Alexander Sephton was last seen in the Hart Highlands neighbourhood of Prince George, where he resides. He does not have a vehicle.

According to his family, it is unusual for Sephton to not be in contact.

RCMP say Sephton's phone has not been active since he went missing.

Sephton has previously worked in Fort St. John and Mackenzie, but police say there is no indication he was planning to travel out of town.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.