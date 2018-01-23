Burnaby RCMP have released a video of the suspected vehicle involved in a pedestrian hit-and-run on a notorious stretch of road.

On Saturday, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle believed to be a black Dodge charger on Burnaby's Cariboo Road. The driver failed to stay on scene, according to RCMP.

The pedestrian is recovering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries in what was the third collision in four days on the Burnaby street.

Police have now released dashcam video of the suspected vehicle driving northbound on Cariboo Road in hopes that someone can help identify the driver.

Police suspect there could be damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) if you wish to remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted online.

A history of collisions

Residents are also calling for crosswalk lights to be installed on the road after several incidents in a matter of days. An area of particular concern is a crosswalk just south of the exit from Highway 1, which is unlit.

On Wednesday, Jan. 17, an international student died after being struck at the same location. Just one day later, a cyclist was injured.

On Jan. 9, the city installed a board that monitors speed of northbound traffic. Officials say other traffic calming measures are coming.

Local residents want the City of Burnaby to improve safety at this crosswalk where one person was killed on Wednesday Jan. 17, 2018 and another injured on Saturday Jan. 20 in separate incidents. (CBC)

Remain alert

In the meantime, Burnaby RCMP is urging all pedestrians, cyclists and drivers to remain alert in low light and wet weather conditions.

Drivers should look twice for pedestrians, and pedestrians should make eye contact with drivers when crossing the street.

"Do not assume a driver has seen you and ensure vehicles are stopped before stepping out onto the roadway," according to a release.