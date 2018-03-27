Dashcam footage shows car driving wrong way on Highway 99 before multi-vehicle collision

Dashcam footage shows a Volkswagen driving the wrong way down B.C.'s Highway 99 before a multi-vehicle crash that left three people injured on Sunday.

The video, posted to YouTube on Monday, shows other vehicles swerving into the other lane to avoid the silver car.

The timestamp at the beginning of the video is 4:25 p.m. PT.

A rear dash cam catches the car continuing down the highway at 4:26 p.m. PT.

RCMP said the subsequent crash, which injured at least three people, happened "just before 4:30 p.m."

Three vehicles were involved in the collision just south of the Highway 17 overpass in Delta, B.C.

RCMP say witnesses reported that an older, grey Volkswagen Golf collided head-on with a northbound, grey Toyota RAV 4.

A third vehicle, a grey Honda Pilot, was also involved in the collision.

A vehicle accident on Highway 99 in Delta B.C. on Sunday March, 25, 2018 closed the northbound lanes of the highway for hours. (Matthew Low/CBC)

A statement released Monday said the Volkswagen driver, a 26-year-old man from Vancouver, suffered life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Toyota RAV 4 was injured, but the extent of the injuries are unknown. A 19-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries.

All were taken by ambulance to local area hospitals.

The driver and passenger of the Honda Pilot suffered minor injuries. They were treated and released at the scene.

On Tuesday, RCMP said they wouldn't be releasing further information on injuries as the crash is still under investigation.

RCMP are asking witnesses to contact Deas Island Traffic Services at 778-290-2400 and refer to file number 2018-949.