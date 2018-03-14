After 24 years in municipal politics, the mayor of North Vancouver won't seek another term this fall.

On Tuesday, Darrel Mussatto announced he wouldn't be running for re-election on Oct. 20 so he could take on "new challenges" instead.

"It has been an honour and a privilege to serve our community," Mussatto wrote in a statement. "Now it is time to move on to new challenges and I do so knowing that our city is in good hands and up for the future ahead. It has been a real honour and I feel blessed."

The politician has served four terms as mayor, having previously spent 12 years as a city councillor.

In his statement, Mussatto thanked his colleagues and described them as "an amazingly dedicated and talented group of individuals."

He also expressed gratitude to his family.

"My family has been there through it all and continue to support me despite the missed holidays and special family moments," he said. "Last but not least, my girlfriend Yavanna has been patient and understanding throughout it all and I owe her a great debt."

Mussatto defeated newcomers Kerry Morris and George Pringle for re-election in 2014.

Including Mussatto, there are now seven Metro Vancouver who have decided not to run again this fall: Gregor Robertson from Vancouver, Lois Jackson from Delta, Red Schaffer from the City of Langley, Nicole Read from Maple Ridge and Greg Moore from Port Coquitlam.