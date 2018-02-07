Remains of man missing for 10 years found in Cowichan Valley, coroner says

The B.C. Coroners Service says human remains found in the Cowichan Valley are those of a man missing for more than 10 years.

The remains of Darreld Stanley Rayner, of Lake Cowichan, B.C., were found in December in a "steep and secluded" area off South Shore Road near the town, the coroners service said.

Rayner, 52 at the time of his death, went missing in 2007 and was the subject of search and rescue efforts and a missing persons investigation.

It took the work of police, search and rescue and the coroner to recover and identify the remains with DNA testing, said the coroners service, which is continuing to investigate.