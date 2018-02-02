East Vancouver actor Daniel Davis Yang, who starred in Riverdale, has moved from drama into the world of comedy.

Yang is one of the lead characters in a new CBC original comedy called Crawford that premieres online on Friday. He plays Brian, an adopted child in a somewhat absurd and dysfunctional family.

"It's about very eccentric people in this crazy world," Yang told CBC Early Edition host Stephen Quinn.

In the show, Yang's character has an unusual problem — he's balding.

"A month before filming, I got a call from production saying, 'Would you mind shaving your head?' " Yang said.

"I had this crown of head shaved. The back of my head was just bare, and they gave me a widow's peak. I wore hats for the rest of the duration."

Functional dysfunction

The rest of the fictional family faces their own issues from speaking to raccoons telepathically to polyamorous relationships.

"That's the whole point of a family comedy — everyone has their own problems, but, at the same time, it kind of affects the family dynamic itself," Yang said.

The raccoons were one of the highlights of filming, he said.

"It was a crazy experience working with them. We had five baby raccoons at the beginning of April and we got to watch them grow up from the size of a fist into the size of a cat," he said.

Yang, who first started acting professionally two years ago in Grade 10, said he learnt a lot working in a new genre.

"Comedy, I believe as many others do, is harder to play than drama," he said. "[It's] all about timing, finding a good timing to let a joke land."

Crawford premieres online on Friday, Feb. 2 and a network air date is planned for this summer.

With files from The Early Edition.