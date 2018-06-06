Vancouver Island disappearances considered suspicious, police say

Vancouver Island RCMP are asking for the public's help to find two men who've been missing since last month.

Daniel Archbald, 37, and Ryan Daley, 43, were last seen leaving the Ucluelet Small Craft Harbour by land on May 16. They'd just finished an eight-week sailing trip from Panama to B.C.

Family and friends say they were heading to Daley's property in Jordan River, a small surfing hamlet on the southern end of Vancouver Island.

Archbald and Daley, both from Squamish, were reported missing after they didn't call home for days.

On Wednesday, RCMP released an update saying their disappearance is now being treated as suspicious.

A statement said investigators have searched for the men on the ground and by air without luck.

Kevin Courtes manages the small craft harbour where the men were seen last.

Courtes said the pair docked on May 13 and spent time getting Archbald's sailboat, the Astral Blue, assessed as he worked out taxes with the Canada Border Services Agency.

He said Archbald paid for a month of moorage for his boat the day before he left.

Anyone with information on where the men may be, or who spoke to Archbald and Daley between May 13 and 16 is asked to call RCMP at (250) 380-6211.

Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Crime Stoppers.