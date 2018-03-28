WorkSafe investigating after B.C. MLA injured in concrete workplace incident

WorkSafeBC is investigating after an employee was injured in a "serious" incident at a concrete manufacturer in Fort St. John, B.C.

CBC News has learned that the injured staffer is Peace River North MLA Dan Davies.

The agency, which did not identify the employee, said the worker was struck by a loader at Inland Concrete at about 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Lehigh Hanson owns the concrete manufacturer. A company statement said the employee was treated for injuries locally before being flown to Vancouver for medical treatment.

Davies has been working for Inland Concrete "on and off" since 1995, according to his LinkedIn profile. He tweeted a photo of himself at work in 2016 to mark his 21st anniversary with the company.

Campaign stop

Christy Clark made a campaign stop at Inland Concrete during her unsuccessful run for re-election last spring.

Davies stood alongside Clark as she reiterated the Liberals' commitment to the Site C dam project, which was already fuelling the Peace River economy at that time.

Davies, left, looks on as then-Liberal leader Christy Clark, right, makes a campaign stop at Inland Concrete in Fort St. John on April 18, 2017. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

Neither the B.C. Liberal Party nor Davies' constituency office has responded to a request for comment.

Lehigh Hanson said it has launched an investigation into what happened.

"Our thoughts are with our employee's family and friends during this time," the statement said.