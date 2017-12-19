The historic Inuvik-Tuktoyaktuk highway has only been open for a few weeks, but one B.C. man has already driven it a half-dozen times in the hopes of checking off bucket list items — including seeing a herd of reindeer just before Christmas.

Dan Cassan is a retiree from Tumbler Ridge, B.C. who arrived in Inuvik in October 2017, ahead of the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the $300-million highway connecting the community of Tuktoyaktuk to the rest of Canada via a permanent road.

Previously, there was only an ice highway in the winter, and a plane was the only way in and out the rest of the year.

Cassan was determined to be one of the first to make the drive, so he camped out in Inuvik with his two dogs from Oct. 27 until Nov. 15 when he attended the highway's ribbon cutting ceremony. Then he hit the road.

Cassan's two dogs accompanied him on his historic road trip. (Submitted by Dan Cassan)

"The road was great," Cassan told CBC North. "It was in good condition the whole way."

Over the next month-and-a-half, he drove the road "six or seven times," seeing wolves, coyotes, ptarmigans and foxes. However, he was determined not to leave until he saw one more thing: reindeer herders bringing thousands of the animals to their calving grounds.

That finally happened Dec. 18 — the day before his birthday — and he spent the full day talking to herders and watching thousands of reindeer move through the Arctic.

Hundreds of reindeer dot the landscape as herders bring them to calving grounds. (Dan Cassan)

"That was pretty amazing," he said.

Aside from checking off bucket list items, Cassan may have made history with his trip. He's been told he's the first tourist to drive the highway.

Now, he's headed back to Tumbler Ridge to spend Christmas with family and friends, but he highly recommends others take the drive north. He plans to go back in order to check one more item off his list.

"I'd like to see a polar bear, but no luck so far," he said.

With files from George Baker, Carolina de Ryk, Peter Sheldon and Wanda McLeod