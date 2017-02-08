Dan Burritt, CBC Vancouver News at 11 PM February 07, 2017
Air Date: Feb 07, 2017 11:00 PM PT
With host Dan Burritt, weeknights 11 p.m. PT, right after The National
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Vancouver
Mainly Clear
-6°C
Kelowna
Clear
-21°C
Abbotsford
Mainly Clear
-4°C
Prince George
Clear
-25°C
Victoria
Mostly Cloudy
-1°C
Latest British Columbia News
- Alleged Abbotsford thieves confounded by realities of winter weather
- Winter storm warning issued for the South Coast
- B.C. southern Interior embracing record-breaking February snow
- Police investigating whether recent Stanley Park attacks are linked
- Cold comfort: expert shows how to build an igloo in Stanley Park
Top News Headlines
- Trump's appeal of travel ban suspension pits executive against judiciary
- Toronto man, missing for 5 years, found wandering on Brazilian highway
- He believed he'd qualify to end his life in Canada — instead he left Ontario to die in a foreign country
- Asylum seeker who walked across border denied refugee status
- Homicide charges too difficult to prove in Andrea Giesbrecht case, experts say
Most Viewed
- Winter storm warning issued for the South Coast
- B.C. government approves new adventure park in Revelstoke
- Huge snow dump at Harrison Hot Springs in pictures
- B.C. woman loses hot tea lawsuit against Starbucks
- Alleged Abbotsford thieves confounded by realities of winter weather
- Stolen vintage Okanagan hot rod recovered safe and sound
- Well-meaning Zamboni driver stopped by cops on Vancouver Island
- Driving with snowy windshield 'porthole' gets motorist fined
- Burnaby Mountain snow removal will be top of the agenda at post storm meeting set for next week
Don't Miss
-
Alleged Abbotsford thieves confounded by realities of winter weather
-
Winter storm warning issued for the South Coast
-
B.C. southern Interior embracing record-breaking February snow
-
Police investigating whether recent Stanley Park attacks are linked
-
Cold comfort: how to build an igloo in Stanley Park
-
Esquimalt mayor seeks Liberal nomination for 2017 election
-
Burnaby Mountain snow removal will be top of the agenda at post storm meeting set for next week
-
B.C.'s invasive species warriors tackle turtles, knotweed, climate change and critics
-
8 B.C. mayors want PST removed on heavy industry power
-
B.C. government approves new adventure park in Revelstoke
-
Photos
Huge snow dump at Harrison Hot Springs in pictures
-
Driving with snowy windshield 'porthole' gets motorist fined
-
Kelowna casino dealer arrested for allegedly helping a player cheat
-
Vancouver wine fest celebrating Canada's 150th
-
Province announces $1.5M to promote B.C. musicians