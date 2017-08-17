Dan Burritt, CBC Vancouver News at 11 PM August 16, 2017

Air Date: Aug 16, 2017 11:00 PM PT

Dan Burritt, CBC Vancouver News at 11 PM August 16, 201730:01

With host Dan Burritt, weeknights 11 p.m. PT, right after The National

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Vancouver

Clear

17°C

Kelowna

Clear

20°C

Abbotsford

Mainly Clear

17°C

Prince George

Clear

12°C

Victoria

Mostly Cloudy

18°C

More Weather

Don't Miss