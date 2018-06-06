'High roller' suspected of laundering $855M arrested in B.C., ordered deported

A man under investigation for alleged money laundering in four different countries has been arrested in B.C.

Dan Bui Shun Jin had been living temporarily at the River Rock Casino in Richmond before he was arrested May 25.

He's suspected of laundering $855 million through Australian casinos alone, as well as more money in Singapore, Macau and the United States.

The U.S. had also issued a warrant for his arrest for fraud over $1.4 million in the state of Nevada.

Alleged scheme at YVR

RCMP said Jin's arrest came just days after he arrived in B.C. A police statement said he'd been living at the River Rock Casino.

It also said officers found documents appearing to point to a recent scheme to move large amounts of money through Vancouver International Airport when they searched Jin's hotel room.

The statement said the alleged operation involved a woman who was told to pick up $25,000 cash at a parking lot in Las Vegas and deliver it to Jin at the River Rock Casino.

The statement said the CBSA intercepted the woman at the airport.

Jin, who RCMP called a "high roller," had $75,000 on him when he was arrested, according to RCMP.

He was ordered deported on Tuesday, although the statement did not say where he was sent.

Last year, B.C. launched an independent investigation into the widespread money laundering problem in Lower Mainland casinos.

The move came a week after a report found authorities had flagged numerous suspicious transactions, including $13.5 million in $20 bills at the River Rock Casino in 2015.