A vehicle found abandoned in the parking lot at Cypress Mountain has sparked a search for two Vancouver men who may be lost on the mountain.

West Vancouver Police say they were contacted by Cypress staff after the vehicle was found after the park closed for the night.

After investigating police say they can't contact the registered owner of the vehicle, 43-year-old Roy Tin Hou Lee.

The avid hiker is believed to have headed out on the mountain with Chun Sek Lam, 64.

Hiker Roy Tin Hou Lee's vehicle was found in the parking lot at Cypress Mountain after the park closed last night. (West Vancouver Police)

Public help needed! #WVPD & @NSRescue working to find 2 men last believed hiking on Cypress Sunday. Click https://t.co/stm0twm5vm for info pic.twitter.com/zDwR1jvDvF — @PoliceK9Ranger

North Shore Rescue volunteers have set up a command centre at the mountain and a search for the hikers started Monday.