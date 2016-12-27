North Shore Search and Rescue (NSR) is "very hopeful" that they've found two men whose abandoned vehicle was found in a parking lot on Vancouver's Cypress Mountain on Christmas Day.

More than 20 volunteers from NSR and Lions Bay spent all day Monday searching for 64-year-old Chun Sek Lam and 43-year-old Roy Tin Hou Lee.

After the search resumed Tuesday morning, NSR spokesman Mike Danks said rescuers "potentially" made voice contact with someone on the northeast side of Mount Strachan. However, officials weren't certain if it was Lam or Lee.

"There's somebody out there. It could be an out-of-bounds skier or it could be our subjects," Danks said. "We're looking into that at this time."

Danks said a field team that went out to find the source of the voice may have gone the wrong way and is now working to re-establish contact.

Extra search teams are entering the area, he said, but low clouds are hampering aerial efforts. The families of the men are being kept informed of the search status.

"Our next step is to re-establish that voice contact and determine where those guys are," Danks said. "If that is, in fact, our guys, we'll get them out whether it takes us all night."

The two missing men are described as experienced hikers, but left no route plan and are not believed to be prepared for staying overnight in the frigid wilderness.

Earlier Tuesday, NSR volunteers successfully completed a long line rescue of a missing snowboarder off the Howe Sound Crest Trail.

Arslin Zhunus, 20, spent a cold night on a slope near Cypress Mountain Ski Resort before rescuers could reach him.​