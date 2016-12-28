The search for two snowshoers missing near Cypress Mountain Resort is set to resume at first light on Wednesday morning.

North Shore Rescue (NSR) spokesman Mike Danks said crews are scheduled leave their Capilano Gate base at 8 a.m. PT.

Chun Sek Lam, 64, and Roy Tin Hou Lee, 43, are believed to have been missing since Christmas Day, when their car was found abandoned at the resort.

"We really feel this is kind of a make-or-break day for these guys," Danks said.

Nearly two dozen volunteers spent Monday and Tuesday looking for the pair, who are described as "experienced" but unprepared for an overnight trip.

On Tuesday, Danks said crews made voice contact with someone near Mount Strachan around 1:30 p.m. PT.

However, they couldn't be certain if the sound came from one of the missing hikers and couldn't make contact again before their search was called off at 5 p.m. PT.

"We were really hopeful that was going to be the missing snowshoers, so that was tough for us," Danks said.

NSR has already spent a "considerable" amount of time searching on Hollyburn, Black and Strachan mountains, but said crews are going to be focusing on the latter.

"Based on information from the public, it looks like these guys possibly went to Strachan Meadows," Danks said, adding that it is "very concerning" that the missing snowshoers were going into their third night on the mountain.

"All we can do is be hopeful and keep in mind that they have each other to stay positive, to keep each other warm and to keep each other occupied."

"Two guys can do a lot more to build a shelter than one person," he said.

Danks has not lost all hope.

"We've had people in the past that have survived three days out on their own in similar conditions ... I think it really comes down to the will to survive and being able to get yourself into a safe area where you can stay somewhat warm."

With files from Kamil Karamali