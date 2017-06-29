RCMP say a 25-year-old cyclist who hit a parked car on Gabriola Island on Saturday has died from her injuries.

Police says the woman was riding down North Road on Gabriola Island towards the the BC Ferries terminal parking lot on June 24.

The road has a steep grade, and Gabriola RCMP say she wasn't able to make the turn at the bottom of the hill onto Easthome Road quickly enough.

She then collided with a parked car.

The cyclist was flown to Victoria for medical treatment but has since died.

The RCMP believe there were several witnesses at the scene, and are asking them to contact police.

Gabriola Island is one of the Gulf Islands in the Strait of Georgia off the coast of Vancouver Island.