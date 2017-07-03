A cyclist has been injured by an out-of-control motorcycle on the road to Cypress Mountain Resort on Vancouver's North Shore.

West Vancouver police say the cyclist was struck by a motorcyclist who lost control of his bike headed up Cypress Bowl Road around noon on Monday.

The bike skidded on its side into the cyclist, who was riding on the side of the road.

Both were taken to hospital with minor injuries.The cyclist sustained some bruises and scrapes, and is being assessed for a possible concussion, and the motorcyclist is being assessed for an ankle injury.

The motorcyclist was issued a speeding ticket by police.

West Vancouver police urged motorists to use extra caution on Cypress Bowl Road, as it becomes very busy at this time of year.

"Cypress Bowl Road is very heavily travelled by a wide variety of road users, especially during summer months," police said in a statement.

"Wildlife on the mountain is also much more active during the summer months and can pose sudden, unexpected hazards."