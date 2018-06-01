Skip to Main Content
North Vancouver cyclist dies after collision with dump truck

The 54-year-old cyclist died at the scene on Friday.

The 54-year-old cyclist died on scene

A 54-year-old North Vancouver cyclist is dead after colliding with a dump truck in Lower Lonsdale on Friday. (Shutterstock)

A North Vancouver cyclist is dead after colliding with a dump truck on Friday.

The crash happened at the intersection of St. Andrews Avenue and East 2nd Street just after 7 a.m.

The 54-year-old cyclist, who was from North Vancouver, was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

An RCMP statement said the dump truck driver stayed on scene. The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed of the crash or who may have video is asked to call RCMP at (604) 985-1311.

