Each year, nearly 1,000 cyclists are injured or killed in crashes in the Lower Mainland, according to ICBC.

If you suffer an injury while cycling, what you do in the moments following the crash can make all the difference for any insurance claim you make, says an injury lawyer.

"They can participate in an investigation," David Hay told On The Coast host Stephen Quinn. "Certainly, iPhones are useful: pictures of the resting positions of vehicles, the road surface is important, skid marks, sight lines, construction equipment, weather, lighting, all of it.

"So if they can participate in that process of gathering information, then they're much further ahead down the road."

Hay says a big mistake cyclists make is letting witnesses leave without getting their contact information — or even a driver involved.

Another mistake, Hay says, from both a medical and legal perspective, is many cyclists assume they are okay after a minor collision.

"Trauma is such that you don't necessarily experience all the injuries you subsequently suffer," he said. "It's really important to not make any assumptions, not make any apology … bear in mind that as an accident victim, you have the onus of proving everything."

Hay says the most important thing is to make sure you're safe after a collision and only participate in an investigation once that's taken care of.

With files from CBC Radio One's On The Coast