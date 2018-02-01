New charges have been filed against Vernon-area resident Curtis Wayne Sagmoen for alleged crimes against sex workers, police say.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Dan Moskaluk said in a news release Sagmoen has been charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm for an incident that allegedly occurred on Aug. 10, 2017; and assault for an incident that allegedly occurred July 1, 2017 in the North Okanagan.

He said the two incidents involved two different victims who were advertising their services online.

"The [Major Crimes Unit] was made aware of a number of allegations of violence by Okanagan-area female sex workers," Moskaluk said.

"RCMP investigators are continuing their investigations into these allegations that have come to light as a result of our investigation at the Salmon River Road property."

Moskaluk said the new charges resulted from inquiries made in the wake of an intensive search of a Salmon Arm property on the 2200 block of Salmon River Road.

Police said the remains of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux were found while searching that property which is owned by Sagmoen's family.

Moskaluk expressed his gratitude for the forthcoming responses from sex trade workers about incidents of violence.

"We do believe there are other victims and witnesses to similar, unreported incidents who have not come forward yet," he said. "We're requesting they contact police so they can assist us and we can assist them."

Sagmoen, 36, has previously been charged with several offences related to alleged threats against a sex worker in late August, including disguising his face with the intent to commit an offence, intentionally discharging a firearm, uttering threats, careless use or storage of a firearm, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of a controlled substance.

Police say Sagmoen will appear in a Vernon court for the new charges on Feb. 19.