Curtis Sagmoen appeared in Vernon court briefly via video link Thursday morning and was ordered to return to court on Dec. 14.

The North Okanagan man is charged with several offences related to alleged threats against a sex worker in late August, including disguising his face with the intent to commit an offence, intentionally discharging a firearm, uttering threats, careless use or storage of a firearm, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of a controlled substance.

He was arrested after the RCMP warned of a possible risk to the general public and to women sex workers in the north Okanagan.

Activists rally at Vernon courthouse to raise awareness of violence against women ahead of Curtis Sagmoen’s court appearance. He’s charged with threatening sex trade worker with a gun. Human remains of Traci Genereaux also found on his farm. He’s not charged in her death. pic.twitter.com/qrH8wMqwFg — @BradyStrachan

Police have not linked the case to the search of Sagmoen's family farm near Salmon Arm where the remains of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux were found last month.

A rally for missing and murdered women was held outside the court where the proceedings for Sagmoen took place to commemorate four other women who have vanished in the last two years.

Caitlin Potts, 27; Ashley Simpson, 32; Deanna Wertz, 46; Nicole Bell, 31; and Traci Genereaux, 18, have all gone missing from the North Okanagan since early 2016.

Police search a farm near Salmon Arm, B.C., on Monday, October 23, 2017. (Desmond Murray/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

